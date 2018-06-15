SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Cowen currently has a $207.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.94.

SAGE Therapeutics traded down $1.83, hitting $163.01, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,362. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total transaction of $1,753,264.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,183,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,692 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,444,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,290,000 after acquiring an additional 486,135 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,002.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 292,995 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,884,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,035,000 after buying an additional 152,885 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

