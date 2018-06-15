SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, The Fly reports.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.32.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.