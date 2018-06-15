Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $20.46 Million Position in Amazon.com (AMZN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 226,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $265,373,000 after buying an additional 110,691 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,939 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com opened at $1,723.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,724.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,715.55.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.