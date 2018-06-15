salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce reported stellar first-quarter fiscal 2019 results on the back of rapid adoption of the company’s cloud-based solutions. Enhancement of customer experience via artificial intelligence related innovations have further aided the growth. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and the resultant synergies are anticipated to prove conducive to growth over the long run. Furthermore, the company is on track to reach its $20 billion annual revenue mark. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year. Nonetheless, stiff competition and an increase in investments for international expansions and data centers could negatively impact near-term profitability.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Shares of salesforce.com traded down $1.34, reaching $137.07, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 29,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,102. salesforce.com has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 304.67, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $1,383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,786.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,700 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,407. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.