salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.75.

salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.81 per share, for a total transaction of $742,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,700 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,407. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

