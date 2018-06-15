salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.75.

salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,700 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,407 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 153,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

