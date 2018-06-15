salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Sells $648,450.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $648,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $2,058,900.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $670,050.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $665,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $1,327,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $633,550.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $640,650.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $634,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $1,895,250.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $1,269,600.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total value of $643,650.00.

Shares of salesforce.com traded down $0.08, hitting $138.33, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 333,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 308.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.