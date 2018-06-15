salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $1,383,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,700 shares of company stock worth $76,269,407. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com traded down $1.34, reaching $137.07, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 29,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

