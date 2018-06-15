Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Increased by Wedbush

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $332.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.35 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLM. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

SLM opened at $11.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. SLM has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

In other SLM news, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $53,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,775 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.