Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.71. 549,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,705. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sanderson Farms to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a $108.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.