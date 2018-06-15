Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cfra set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.56.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,466,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. AXA increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1,609.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.