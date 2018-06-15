Sanderson Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (SND)

Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sanderson Group traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 109.50 ($1.46), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 45,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,682. Sanderson Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.28).

Sanderson Group Company Profile

Sanderson Group plc provides software solutions and information technology services for the multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and logistics businesses primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in the Digital Retail and Enterprise divisions. The company's multi-channel retail software includes e-commerce, electronic point of sale (POS) and mobile POS retail, in-store technology, multi-channel mail order/catalogue/call center, multi-channel order management, retail CRM and marketing, and supply chain and specialist warehouse management software solutions; and buying and merchandising, retail financial, and retail business analytics software solutions, as well as Elucid, Priam, Priam Fulfilment, and One iota software solutions.

