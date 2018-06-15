SanDisk (SNDK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.21

News headlines about SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SanDisk earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 45.4030059690651 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get SanDisk alerts:

SanDisk opened at $76.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SanDisk has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

SanDisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Receive News & Ratings for SanDisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanDisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.