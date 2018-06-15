Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 128,720 Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of Novanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 2,010.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Novanta by 91.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,780 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $491,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta traded down $0.85, reaching $66.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.50. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

