Sandler Capital Management Increases Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of Raytheon traded down $1.40, hitting $201.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,679. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,223,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,236.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $233,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,288.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

