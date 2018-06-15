Sandler Capital Management Purchases 182,670 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,670 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $194,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $49.11 in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

