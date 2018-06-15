Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €83.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Citigroup set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Commerzbank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.37 ($91.13).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €70.94 ($82.49) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

