Insider Selling: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanford Dale Shimoda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $71,440.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $178,400.00.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

