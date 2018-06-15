Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,996,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 290.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi traded up $0.96, hitting $39.94, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

