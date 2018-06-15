Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.76% of Santander Consumer USA worth $44,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period.

NYSE:SC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

