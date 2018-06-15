Santander Group (SAN) PT Set at €6.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Santander Group (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Santander Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.83 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Santander Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Santander Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Santander Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Santander Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.28 ($7.30).

Shares of BME:SAN opened at €5.44 ($6.33) on Wednesday. Santander Group has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Santander Group

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

