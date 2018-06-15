Banco Santander (SAN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $127,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 76.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

