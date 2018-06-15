Banco Santander (SAN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander opened at $5.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,191,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 415.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,313,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,999,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 928.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,430 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,266,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.