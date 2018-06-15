Insider Buying: OBH Inc Class A (NYSE:BH.A) CEO Buys 81 Shares of Stock

OBH Inc Class A (NYSE:BH.A) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $997.10 per share, with a total value of $80,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OBH Inc Class A alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 3,399 shares of OBH Inc Class A stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $978.69 per share, with a total value of $3,326,567.31.

BH.A stock traded up $10.98 on Friday, reaching $990.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. OBH Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $950.12 and a 12-month high of $1,285.00.

OBH Inc Class A (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($5.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for OBH Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBH Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.