Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Saul Centers by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Saul Centers by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Saul Centers by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,303.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BFS opened at $50.18 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 58 properties which includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.