Savara (SVRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Savara from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Savara from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

SVRA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 563,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.05. Savara has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Savara will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $31,946.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,101.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuri Pikover acquired 3,734 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $33,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,606. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Savara by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

