Savills plc (SVS) Insider Sells £279,327.93 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Jeremy C. Helsby sold 30,003 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.40), for a total value of £279,327.93 ($371,891.80).

Savills traded up GBX 2 ($0.03), hitting GBX 934.50 ($12.44), on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,309. Savills plc has a 52-week low of GBX 837 ($11.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046 ($13.93).

Get Savills alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SVS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.51) price objective on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Savills from GBX 913 ($12.16) to GBX 959 ($12.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.91) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Savills from GBX 1,049 ($13.97) to GBX 1,134 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, rural, residential, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.