Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by Saya Management LP

Saya Management LP grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Fortive comprises approximately 15.4% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saya Management LP owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fortive by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 78,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,048. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.