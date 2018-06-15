Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger opened at $68.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

