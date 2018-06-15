Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.01% of Gulfport Energy worth $50,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,626,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,151,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,489,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,577,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 618,793 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 4,319,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189,435 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy opened at $11.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.