Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 186,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 8,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $786,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $2,389,633. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.