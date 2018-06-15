Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.48 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 169,246 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of Dolby Laboratories worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 707.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 36,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories opened at $65.32 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $893,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,977 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.