Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (PRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,787 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.86% of ProAssurance worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 256,834 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA opened at $37.85 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

In other ProAssurance news, Director Magnus James Gorrie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at $557,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.