Schroders (SHNWF) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Schroders traded down $0.13, reaching $46.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

