Jabil Inc (JBL) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Jabil worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Jabil by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Jabil by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $448,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $60,464.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $1,666,531 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $27.73. 10,153,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,043. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

