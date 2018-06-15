Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of XPO Logistics worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

XPO stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,428. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.