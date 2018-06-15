Davita Inc (DVA) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Davita worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Davita by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Davita by 5,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $211,976 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $73.47. 3,273,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,614. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Davita had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.