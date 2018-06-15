SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,003,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF opened at $49.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from SCHWAB STRATEGI/SHORT-TERM US T ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

