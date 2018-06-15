Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,696,000.

Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $78.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

