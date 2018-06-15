Sciencast Management LP Cuts Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in VF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in VF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in VF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in VF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of VF to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

VF stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,017,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,594 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.