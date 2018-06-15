Sciencast Management LP Invests $805,000 in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $142,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $212,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $58,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,923. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

