Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 110,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 451,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.66.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.