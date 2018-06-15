Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 24,930 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of US Foods worth $61,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,498.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $92,225,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,690,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after buying an additional 1,120,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,952,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

US Foods traded up $0.23, reaching $37.51, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

