Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $18.16 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,735 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $245.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.48.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $15,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $276.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.