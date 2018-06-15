Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 312,811 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,811 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,046. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.96.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

