Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $47.08 Million Position in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,108,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,082,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 2.78% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Rudman Errol M acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.7% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises traded down $0.44, hitting $44.11, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

