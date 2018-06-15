Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $145.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

