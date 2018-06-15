Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.21% of Scorpio Tankers worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,484,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 201,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 11,255,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 1,302,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,720,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 203,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

