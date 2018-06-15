Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) PT Raised to C$0.80

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBR. National Bank Financial downgraded Iron Bridge Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Iron Bridge Resources alerts:

Iron Bridge Resources opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Iron Bridge Resources has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.82.

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iron Bridge Resources had a negative return on equity of 359.36% and a negative net margin of 2,216.04%. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.60 million.

Iron Bridge Resources Company Profile

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Bridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Bridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.