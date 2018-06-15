Scott Biller Sells 15,177 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Scott Biller sold 15,177 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Biller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total transaction of $280,110.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $245,430.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $249,240.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $93.74 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

